Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Acquires 8,873 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,674 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,873 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.35% of SPS Commerce worth $12,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 646,230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,177,000 after buying an additional 45,653 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in SPS Commerce in the 1st quarter worth $2,086,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,424,000 after buying an additional 13,943 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 49,212 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,914,000 after buying an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce in the 1st quarter worth $563,000. 92.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC opened at $135.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.10 and a beta of 0.90. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.15 and a 12-month high of $137.14.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 10.28%. On average, equities analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on SPSC shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.29.

In related news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.08, for a total value of $365,056.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total transaction of $224,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

