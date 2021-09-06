Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Boosts Stock Holdings in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 531,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,300 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $13,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 9,283,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,232,000 after acquiring an additional 716,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CarGurus by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,615,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,643,000 after acquiring an additional 370,081 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CarGurus by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,659,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,038,000 after acquiring an additional 261,517 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CarGurus by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 3,016,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,880,000 after acquiring an additional 215,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atreides Management LP raised its position in CarGurus by 108.5% during the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,667,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,796 shares during the period. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CarGurus alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CarGurus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer started coverage on CarGurus in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

Shares of CARG stock opened at $29.92 on Monday. CarGurus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.24 and a twelve month high of $36.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.64.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $217.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.00 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 27.87%. On average, analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $253,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,978 shares in the company, valued at $278,072.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $872,385.96. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,333,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,571,491.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 467,272 shares of company stock valued at $13,211,619. 21.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CarGurus

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG).

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.