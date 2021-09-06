Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Decreases Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 3.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 96,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,872 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $19,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,688,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,101,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $166,716,000 after purchasing an additional 19,747 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 33.4% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,317 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 19.1% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 19.5% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.50.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $218.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.06. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.58 and a 1-year high of $224.55. The firm has a market cap of $49.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 35.82%. As a group, equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.09%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.74, for a total value of $1,370,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 597,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,969,134.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sebastien Page sold 7,667 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total value of $1,694,023.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,235 shares in the company, valued at $7,785,173.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,670 shares of company stock valued at $5,349,807. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

