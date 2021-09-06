Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Increases Position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 9.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 184,825 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,302 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $12,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,808 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,743 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 9,516 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,214 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IART stock opened at $75.89 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $42.12 and a 1 year high of $77.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.24.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 17.64%. The business had revenue of $389.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.11 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.20.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

