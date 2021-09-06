Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Reduces Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 34.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 354,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 187,004 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.22% of STAG Industrial worth $13,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.1% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 53.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 0.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 3.5% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 1.8% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 25,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Capital One Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.13.

In other news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $1,439,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,377,100.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of STAG opened at $43.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a one year low of $29.34 and a one year high of $43.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.46 and its 200-day moving average is $37.07.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $138.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.36 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 34.24% and a return on equity of 6.78%. STAG Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1208 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.72%.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

