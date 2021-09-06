Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 7,554 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH reduced its holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 5.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 120,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,554 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in ExlService were worth $12,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ExlService during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ExlService during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of ExlService during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 2,321.4% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ExlService during the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America raised ExlService from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ExlService from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ExlService has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.75.

EXLS stock opened at $123.26 on Monday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.97 and a 1-year high of $124.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.97.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.29. ExlService had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 11.55%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Garen K. Staglin acquired 2,500 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $108.79 per share, for a total transaction of $271,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,399 shares in the company, valued at $3,415,897.21. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,074,450 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

