Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Trims Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 86,113 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Walmart were worth $12,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 185,562 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,168,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 353,553 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $48,023,000 after purchasing an additional 32,229 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,206,574 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $163,889,000 after purchasing an additional 86,702 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,470 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 396.0% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 113,202 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $15,376,000 after purchasing an additional 90,378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $149.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $144.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 6,906,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total transaction of $949,002,976.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $927,254,892. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 791,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.88, for a total transaction of $110,768,314.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $943,991,370.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,611,980 shares of company stock worth $3,588,747,347 over the last three months. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on WMT. UBS Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.59.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

