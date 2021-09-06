Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Truist

Truist cut shares of Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on FBRX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forte Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. B. Riley lowered shares of Forte Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.50.
Shares of FBRX stock opened at $5.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.36. Forte Biosciences has a twelve month low of $4.91 and a twelve month high of $53.99. The company has a market capitalization of $71.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.26.
About Forte Biosciences
Forte Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on dermatology. The firm’s lead product includes FB-401, which is a live biotherapeutic for the treatment of inflammatory skin disease, including pediatric and adult patients with atopic dermatitis. The company was founded by Paul A.
