Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Truist

Truist cut shares of Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on FBRX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forte Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. B. Riley lowered shares of Forte Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.50.

Shares of FBRX stock opened at $5.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.36. Forte Biosciences has a twelve month low of $4.91 and a twelve month high of $53.99. The company has a market capitalization of $71.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.26.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Forte Biosciences during the second quarter worth $674,000. Endurant Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Forte Biosciences by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 53,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 25,778 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Forte Biosciences by 323.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 26,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 20,297 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Forte Biosciences by 227.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 24,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Forte Biosciences by 27,757.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 18,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.24% of the company’s stock.

About Forte Biosciences

Forte Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on dermatology. The firm’s lead product includes FB-401, which is a live biotherapeutic for the treatment of inflammatory skin disease, including pediatric and adult patients with atopic dermatitis. The company was founded by Paul A.

