Full18 Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,091 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,923,000. Square accounts for about 1.6% of Full18 Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 178.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Square by 41.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Square in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Square in the first quarter worth $35,000. 56.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on SQ. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $261.80 price target (down from $317.00) on shares of Square in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Square from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.85.

SQ opened at $269.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.62, a PEG ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $257.56 and a 200 day moving average of $240.78. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.00 and a fifty-two week high of $289.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.98, for a total value of $45,596,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $871,795.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.81, for a total transaction of $2,128,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 405,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,274,450.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 685,874 shares of company stock valued at $167,732,740 in the last quarter. 15.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

