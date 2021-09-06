Full18 Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 9,738 The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 28,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 49,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,483,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 5,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 74.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of THG traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $139.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.60. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.71 and a 12-month high of $143.20.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.61. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 9.85%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on THG shares. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

In other news, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 6,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $828,054.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 5,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total value of $756,518.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,635,162.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,636 shares of company stock valued at $2,427,829. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.