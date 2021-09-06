Full18 Capital LLC Buys 24,887 Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Full18 Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 121.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,887 shares during the period. Full18 Capital LLC’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in BankUnited in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in BankUnited in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in BankUnited in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in BankUnited in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BankUnited in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Compass Point upped their price objective on BankUnited from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BankUnited currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

Shares of NYSE BKU opened at $41.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.44. BankUnited, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.52 and a 1-year high of $50.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.10 and its 200-day moving average is $43.89.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.27. BankUnited had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 31.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.66%.

BankUnited Profile

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

