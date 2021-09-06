Full18 Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP)

Full18 Capital LLC lifted its holdings in BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 116,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,615 shares during the quarter. BRP Group makes up about 1.3% of Full18 Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Full18 Capital LLC’s holdings in BRP Group were worth $3,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in BRP Group by 4.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in BRP Group by 41.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BRP Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in BRP Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in BRP Group by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BRP Group alerts:

BRP stock opened at $40.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -58.33 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.90 and its 200 day moving average is $28.13. BRP Group, Inc. has a one year low of $22.79 and a one year high of $40.32.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. Research analysts predict that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of BRP Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BRP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of BRP Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

BRP Group Profile

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

Read More: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP).

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.