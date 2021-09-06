Full18 Capital LLC Invests $2.36 Million in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,357,000. Full18 Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of LendingTree as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LendingTree by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,000,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of LendingTree by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LendingTree by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LendingTree by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of LendingTree by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,114,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities raised LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on LendingTree from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, LendingTree presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.29.

In other news, Director Robin Henderson sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $124,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,730. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Neil Salvage sold 2,000 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.47, for a total value of $370,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,508.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 16.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TREE opened at $166.17 on Monday. LendingTree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.14 and a 1 year high of $372.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $186.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -240.83 and a beta of 1.51.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.65. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LendingTree, Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

