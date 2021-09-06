Full18 Capital LLC Takes Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 22,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% during the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 547.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WFC traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.17. The stock had a trading volume of 21,715,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,811,943. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.36. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $51.41.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.66) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.45%.

Several analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.86.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

