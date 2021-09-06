Fusible (FUSII) Market Capitalization Tops $205,601.77

Fusible (CURRENCY:FUSII) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. In the last seven days, Fusible has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fusible has a market cap of $205,601.77 and approximately $3.00 worth of Fusible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fusible coin can currently be bought for $0.50 or 0.00000939 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001896 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.94 or 0.00066240 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $79.29 or 0.00150309 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $108.68 or 0.00206035 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,962.58 or 0.07512277 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,677.92 or 0.99866908 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $500.82 or 0.00949451 BTC.

About Fusible

Fusible’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 415,283 coins. Fusible’s official Twitter account is @fusibleio

Fusible Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusible should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fusible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

