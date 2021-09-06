Fusible (FUSII) Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last Week

Fusible (CURRENCY:FUSII) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 6th. Fusible has a total market capitalization of $205,640.19 and $3.00 worth of Fusible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Fusible has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Fusible coin can currently be bought for $0.50 or 0.00000956 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Fusible Profile

Fusible’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 415,283 coins. Fusible’s official Twitter account is @fusibleio

Fusible Coin Trading

