FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Issued By KeyCorp

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) – KeyCorp boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 1st. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.00 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.98. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ FY2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 13.89%.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Retail Opportunity Investments from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ROIC opened at $18.23 on Monday. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $18.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,940,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,201,000 after buying an additional 768,527 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,583,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,185,000 after buying an additional 369,859 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,182,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,861,000 after buying an additional 107,959 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 17.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,327,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,812,000 after buying an additional 502,450 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 9.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,593,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,793,000 after buying an additional 224,889 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.90%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

Recommended Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.