FY2022 EPS Estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Raised by Analyst

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) – Stock analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report issued on Thursday, September 2nd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $2.28 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.23. William Blair also issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s FY2023 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

PLAY has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. Truist raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Truist Securities raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.70.

PLAY stock opened at $36.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $51.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.92.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.56. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 26.53% and a negative return on equity of 71.79%. The firm had revenue of $265.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.37) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLAY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,476,182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $358,108,000 after acquiring an additional 365,175 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,016,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $203,661,000 after acquiring an additional 299,044 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,376,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,519,420 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,688,000 after acquiring an additional 47,296 shares during the period. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 933,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,722,000 after acquiring an additional 138,267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 4,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $199,395.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,575. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $124,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,196,530.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,931 shares of company stock worth $1,221,000 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

