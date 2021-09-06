Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $5.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Galecto Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company with advanced programs in fibrosis and cancer centered on galectin-3 and LOXL2. The Company’s pipeline includes an inhaled galectin-3 modulator currently in Phase 2b for the potential treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Galecto Inc. is headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Get Galecto alerts:

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Galecto from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of GLTO traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.41. 55,931 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,526. The company has a market cap of $111.41 million and a P/E ratio of -0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.83. Galecto has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $17.99.

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. Equities research analysts expect that Galecto will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLTO. Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its stake in shares of Galecto by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 448,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after buying an additional 56,229 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Galecto by 118,463.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 45,016 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Galecto by 617.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 30,542 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Galecto during the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Galecto in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Institutional investors own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

About Galecto

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Galecto (GLTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Galecto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galecto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.