Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Coverage Initiated at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $54.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

GLPI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.73.

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $51.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.01. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a twelve month low of $35.10 and a twelve month high of $51.46.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 45.79%. On average, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.68%.

In related news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $500,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 156,502 shares in the company, valued at $7,828,230.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,356.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

