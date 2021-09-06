GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

GEAGY opened at $40.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.35. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $33.21 and a fifty-two week high of $40.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.59 and its 200 day moving average is $39.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.16.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

