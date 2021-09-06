Geeq Trading 2.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (GEEQ)

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. One Geeq coin can currently be bought for $0.74 or 0.00001439 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Geeq has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar. Geeq has a market cap of $7.61 million and $311,326.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Geeq alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.22 or 0.00068229 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003160 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00016817 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $74.22 or 0.00143768 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $409.80 or 0.00793823 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.45 or 0.00047354 BTC.

About Geeq

Geeq is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,247,222 coins. The official message board for Geeq is geeq.io/category/news . Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Geeq is geeq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

Geeq Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Geeq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Geeq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Geeq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Geeq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.