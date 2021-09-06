Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning decreased its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,159 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 932 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Generac were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 110.6% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Generac by 4.5% in the first quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 9,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Generac by 78.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 72,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,659,000 after purchasing an additional 31,828 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Generac in the first quarter worth about $4,202,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in Generac by 1,002.7% in the second quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 11,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,784,000 after purchasing an additional 10,478 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $453.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.81, a PEG ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $424.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $361.85. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.34 and a 12-month high of $458.57.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $919.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.36 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

GNRC has been the topic of several research reports. initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Generac from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Generac in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $523.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Generac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $419.53.

In related news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 5,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,177,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,048 shares in the company, valued at $6,419,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $1,539,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,359,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,093 shares of company stock valued at $8,873,940. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

