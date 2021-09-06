General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.00.

GIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $57.77 on Monday. General Mills has a fifty-two week low of $53.96 and a fifty-two week high of $64.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.83%.

In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $1,548,088.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,209,930.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,266,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,641,000 after buying an additional 151,280 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,447,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,458,000 after buying an additional 2,827,146 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,924,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,068,000 after buying an additional 553,497 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,462,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,177,000 after buying an additional 2,114,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,716,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,942,000 after buying an additional 42,120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

