GeoCoin (GEO) Market Cap Reaches $1.14 Million

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. GeoCoin has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $1,005.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GeoCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000692 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GeoCoin has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GeoCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00057952 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.51 or 0.00430764 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,631.27 or 0.99955350 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.26 or 0.00048894 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00005916 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00008128 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001502 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.35 or 0.00078122 BTC.

GeoCoin Profile

GeoCoin (GEO) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 coins. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GeoCoin is geocoin.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

GeoCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GeoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GeoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GeoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.