GeyserCoin (GSR) Achieves Market Cap of $69,481.45

GeyserCoin (CURRENCY:GSR) traded down 46.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. GeyserCoin has a market cap of $69,481.45 and $250.00 worth of GeyserCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GeyserCoin has traded down 14.4% against the dollar. One GeyserCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0440 or 0.00000084 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GeyserCoin alerts:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104,773.54 or 1.99999998 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000249 BTC.

GeyserCoin Profile

GeyserCoin is a coin. GeyserCoin’s total supply is 1,577,782 coins. GeyserCoin’s official Twitter account is @GeyserCoin_Dev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GeyserCoin is geysercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GSR is a new approach to the coin mining system. It has divided PoW and PoS, which replace each other every two weeks. Proof Of Work – GeyserCoin is gaining strength before the “eruption” and allows miners to get coins using their equipment. Proof Of Stake – the most profitable part of mining, aiming to give 100% per annum. “

Buying and Selling GeyserCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeyserCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeyserCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GeyserCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GeyserCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GeyserCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.