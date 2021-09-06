GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.35.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GFL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GFL Environmental to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities upped their target price on GFL Environmental from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded GFL Environmental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on GFL Environmental from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 100.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 692.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the first quarter valued at $197,000. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GFL opened at $36.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of -19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 124.06 and a beta of 1.31. GFL Environmental has a fifty-two week low of $18.67 and a fifty-two week high of $36.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.96.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 16.55%. Research analysts predict that GFL Environmental will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th were paid a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.