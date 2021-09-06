Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) versus Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) Critical Survey

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) and Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Global-e Online alerts:

28.9% of Global-e Online shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.9% of Red Violet shares are held by institutional investors. 7.7% of Red Violet shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Global-e Online and Red Violet’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global-e Online $136.38 million 83.08 $3.91 million N/A N/A Red Violet $34.59 million 10.90 -$6.81 million N/A N/A

Global-e Online has higher revenue and earnings than Red Violet.

Profitability

This table compares Global-e Online and Red Violet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global-e Online N/A N/A N/A Red Violet -4.11% -7.36% -6.34%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Global-e Online and Red Violet, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global-e Online 0 0 7 0 3.00 Red Violet 0 0 0 0 N/A

Global-e Online presently has a consensus target price of $70.00, suggesting a potential downside of 12.13%. Given Global-e Online’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Global-e Online is more favorable than Red Violet.

Summary

Global-e Online beats Red Violet on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global-e Online

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

About Red Violet

Red Violet, Inc. specializes in data analysis, which provides cloud-based, mission-critical information solutions to enterprises in a variety of industries. Its brands include IDI and Forewarn. The company was founded in August 2017 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.