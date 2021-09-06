Golden Arrow Merger Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on September 13th (NASDAQ:GAMCU)

Golden Arrow Merger’s (NASDAQ:GAMCU) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, September 13th. Golden Arrow Merger had issued 25,000,000 shares in its IPO on March 17th. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Golden Arrow Merger’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of Golden Arrow Merger stock opened at $9.88 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.92. Golden Arrow Merger has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.00.

Get Golden Arrow Merger alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Golden Arrow Merger during the 1st quarter valued at $1,104,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Arrow Merger in the 1st quarter worth $1,362,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Arrow Merger in the 1st quarter worth $746,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Arrow Merger in the 1st quarter worth $3,483,000. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Arrow Merger in the 1st quarter worth $1,941,000.

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare-related infrastructure industries in the United States and other developed countries.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Arrow Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Arrow Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.