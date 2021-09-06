Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSEU) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSEU) by 103.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,980 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 11.46% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,097,000.

Shares of GSEU opened at $38.37 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.34. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $27.36 and a 1 year high of $38.52.

