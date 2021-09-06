GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires 185 Shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 24.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 229,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,736,000 after purchasing an additional 24,779 shares during the period. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC now owns 161,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 49,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares North American Tech ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 25,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,201,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF by 61.6% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,445,000 after acquiring an additional 8,921 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares North American Tech ETF alerts:

Shares of IGM opened at $431.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $415.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $388.18. iShares North American Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $290.44 and a 52-week high of $432.64.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on iShares North American Tech ETF from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

iShares North American Tech ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

Further Reading: How analysts view the yield curve



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.