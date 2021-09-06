GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys Shares of 18,047 American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,047 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAL. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 444.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,450 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AAL shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. upped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

NASDAQ:AAL opened at $19.37 on Monday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.63 and a 1 year high of $26.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.78. The company has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.78.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($7.82) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 361.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Profile

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

