GSA Capital Partners LLP Decreases Stock Holdings in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its stake in shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 77,810 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in bluebird bio were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,225,000 after purchasing an additional 125,878 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 9.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,643,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,862,000 after purchasing an additional 325,900 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 123.7% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,964,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,000 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 205.4% during the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,304,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,323,000 after purchasing an additional 877,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 3.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,158,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,033,000 after purchasing an additional 37,864 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BLUE stock opened at $18.00 on Monday. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.17 and a 12-month high of $59.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.61.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.26) by ($0.32). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 66.53% and a negative net margin of 1,675.98%. The company had revenue of $7.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 96.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BLUE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $63.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $41.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair began coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $70.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, bluebird bio has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.29.

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

