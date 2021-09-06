GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New Investment in iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 21,222 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.08% of iCAD as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iCAD in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,064,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iCAD by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of iCAD in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,081,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iCAD by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 287,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,101,000 after acquiring an additional 64,983 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iCAD by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 151,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 40,500 shares during the period. 51.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ICAD opened at $12.31 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.02 and a 200-day moving average of $16.53. The firm has a market cap of $308.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.17 and a beta of 1.12. iCAD, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.48 and a twelve month high of $21.44.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). iCAD had a negative net margin of 24.44% and a negative return on equity of 18.86%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that iCAD, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other iCAD news, President Stacey M. Stevens sold 17,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $319,584.70. Following the transaction, the president now owns 149,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,686,745.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ICAD. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of iCAD in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.13.

iCAD, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment include image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment consists radiation therapy products.

