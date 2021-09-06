GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,199 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in Accenture by 750.0% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 456.0% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total transaction of $170,500.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,598,960.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,394 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.44, for a total transaction of $995,935.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 24,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,144,970.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACN. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $318.65 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Societe Generale raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.57.

ACN stock opened at $343.33 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $319.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $292.45. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $210.42 and a fifty-two week high of $344.08. The firm has a market cap of $217.90 billion, a PE ratio of 38.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

