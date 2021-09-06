GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in World Fuel Services by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,621,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $268,288,000 after purchasing an additional 510,196 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in World Fuel Services by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,031,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,063,000 after purchasing an additional 16,598 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in World Fuel Services by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,685,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,345,000 after purchasing an additional 820,766 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in World Fuel Services by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,624,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,174,000 after purchasing an additional 21,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in World Fuel Services by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,427,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,292,000 after purchasing an additional 9,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

World Fuel Services stock opened at $32.65 on Monday. World Fuel Services Co. has a 52 week low of $18.36 and a 52 week high of $37.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.30.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 3.48%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other news, Director Ken Bakshi sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $64,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,962.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Crosby sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,542.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

