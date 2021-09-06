GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.67.

Several analysts have issued reports on GXO shares. Citigroup started coverage on GXO Logistics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Truist began coverage on GXO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE:GXO opened at $86.97 on Monday. GXO Logistics has a 52-week low of $48.38 and a 52-week high of $89.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

