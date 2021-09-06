H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup downgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

HNNMY stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.05. 20,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,837. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.87 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $5.22.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company offers accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its geographical segments include Asia & Oceania, Europe & Africa, and North & South America.

