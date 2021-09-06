Halma (LON:HLMA) Hits New 52-Week High at $3,081.00

Halma plc (LON:HLMA) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,081 ($40.25) and last traded at GBX 3,065.27 ($40.05), with a volume of 29567 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,040 ($39.72).

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Halma from GBX 2,385 ($31.16) to GBX 2,575 ($33.64) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Halma from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,288.33 ($29.90).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,880.06 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,637.81. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.63 billion and a PE ratio of 56.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.43.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th were issued a GBX 10.78 ($0.14) dividend. This is a positive change from Halma’s previous dividend of $6.87. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Halma’s payout ratio is presently 0.31%.

In related news, insider Adam Meyers sold 16,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,734 ($35.72), for a total value of £454,117.40 ($593,307.29).

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

