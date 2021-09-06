HaloDAO (RNBW) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $55,354.00

HaloDAO (CURRENCY:RNBW) traded down 26.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 6th. HaloDAO has a total market capitalization of $3.99 million and approximately $55,354.00 worth of HaloDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HaloDAO coin can now be purchased for about $0.71 or 0.00001382 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HaloDAO has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001938 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.18 or 0.00066276 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $79.43 or 0.00154022 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.02 or 0.00215267 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,730.47 or 0.07233600 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,635.70 or 1.00124662 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $497.87 or 0.00965402 BTC.

HaloDAO Profile

HaloDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,602,877 coins. HaloDAO’s official Twitter account is @halodaofinance

HaloDAO Coin Trading

