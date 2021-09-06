Hancock Whitney Corp Has $8.62 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp owned approximately 0.20% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $8,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 311.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 44.9% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 124.9% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the second quarter worth $201,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,385. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $44.71 and a 52 week high of $59.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.84.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.