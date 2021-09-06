Hancock Whitney Corp Purchases 188 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp owned approximately 0.07% of The Clorox worth $14,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Clorox during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in The Clorox by 73.1% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in The Clorox during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Costello Asset Management INC grew its stake in shares of The Clorox by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLX traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $169.51. 1,516,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,566,236. The company’s 50 day moving average is $174.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.80. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $159.32 and a twelve month high of $231.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The company has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.21.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 94.42% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

CLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on The Clorox from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities lowered The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on The Clorox from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on The Clorox from $177.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on The Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.44.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

