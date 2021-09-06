Hancock Whitney Corp Purchases 22,907 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 196.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,907 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $10,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 515.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 81.0% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total value of $51,248,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 26,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.01, for a total transaction of $8,305,787.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,131 shares in the company, valued at $18,021,191.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 509,208 shares of company stock worth $162,664,857. 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $384.00 price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $367.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.35.

Shares of NYSE EL traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $341.83. The company had a trading volume of 739,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,963. The business’s 50-day moving average is $327.54 and its 200-day moving average is $308.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $123.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.94. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $204.23 and a 52 week high of $347.82.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 44.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 32.87%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

