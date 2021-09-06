Hancock Whitney Corp Reduces Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp owned approximately 0.33% of Landstar System worth $19,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Landstar System by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,698,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $775,537,000 after buying an additional 362,928 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Landstar System by 175.1% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,789,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $460,357,000 after buying an additional 1,775,268 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Landstar System by 14.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,161,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $356,769,000 after buying an additional 280,760 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Landstar System by 3.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 598,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,863,000 after buying an additional 20,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Landstar System by 10.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 531,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,730,000 after buying an additional 51,120 shares during the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist decreased their target price on Landstar System from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Landstar System from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Landstar System from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Landstar System from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.67.

LSTR traded down $2.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $169.15. The stock had a trading volume of 210,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,071. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.92 and a 1-year high of $182.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.00.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is a boost from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.88%.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

