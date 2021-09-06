Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 1,009 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 1.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 85,999 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the period. Veeva Systems comprises about 0.9% of Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $26,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 22.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 2.4% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Quilter Plc raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 4.8% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 53.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 0.8% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 65.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,475,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,376.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $678,283.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,119 shares of company stock valued at $6,206,412 in the last ninety days. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VEEV traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $317.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,192,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,194. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $324.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $291.54. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $235.74 and a one year high of $343.96. The firm has a market cap of $48.57 billion, a PE ratio of 125.55, a P/E/G ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $455.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.93 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 16.40%. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VEEV. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.11.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.