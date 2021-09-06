Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 9,000 Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 157.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1,608.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBCF opened at $31.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $40.93.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 34.16%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is 31.52%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SBCF. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.67 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

In related news, Chairman Dennis S. Hudson III sold 3,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total value of $102,367.58. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 178,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,700,718.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

