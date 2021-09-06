Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $531,000 Holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 758,613 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,387,000 after purchasing an additional 83,453 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 597,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,746,000 after purchasing an additional 27,264 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 509,903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,507,000 after purchasing an additional 74,536 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 419,602 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,484,000 after purchasing an additional 147,888 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,011,000. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BCC opened at $58.23 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.44 and a 200-day moving average of $59.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 3.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.35. Boise Cascade has a 52-week low of $36.90 and a 52-week high of $78.35.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $7.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.87 by $2.75. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 66.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 15.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is 6.53%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Boise Cascade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Boise Cascade from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Boise Cascade in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.17.

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

