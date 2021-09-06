Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $562,000 Stock Position in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Alamo Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,554,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,756,000 after acquiring an additional 48,514 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Alamo Group by 35.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,103,000 after acquiring an additional 16,775 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the first quarter worth about $1,025,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alamo Group by 14.7% during the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 10,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alamo Group by 22.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Robinson sold 1,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.01, for a total transaction of $224,454.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ronald A. Robinson sold 3,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total transaction of $455,685.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 202,345 shares in the company, valued at $30,612,775.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,739 shares of company stock valued at $4,223,875 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALG stock opened at $154.39 on Monday. Alamo Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.52 and a 52-week high of $165.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.97.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.41. Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.59%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alamo Group Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ALG shares. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alamo Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

