Handelsbanken Fonder AB Invests $524,000 in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 23,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tronox by 14.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,207,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,058,000 after purchasing an additional 151,115 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Tronox by 2.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 517,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,582,000 after acquiring an additional 12,039 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tronox by 4.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tronox during the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tronox during the second quarter worth $17,891,000. 63.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TROX stock opened at $20.32 on Monday. Tronox Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $7.61 and a 52 week high of $24.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 2.57.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. Tronox had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.43 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tronox Holdings plc will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.43%.

TROX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Tronox in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

