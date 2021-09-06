Handelsbanken Fonder AB Makes New $516,000 Investment in Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Nano-X Imaging in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Nano-X Imaging in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Nano-X Imaging by 273.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Nano-X Imaging by 371.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Nano-X Imaging in the first quarter worth about $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Nano-X Imaging alerts:

Separately, Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.33.

NASDAQ:NNOX opened at $25.07 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.46. Nano-X Imaging Ltd. has a 52 week low of $19.05 and a 52 week high of $94.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.28.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Nano-X Imaging Profile

Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Nano-X Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano-X Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.